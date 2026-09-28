Opulence displayed as Governor SUSAN KIHIKA’s billionaire husband SAM MBURU celebrates his birthday in style - SUDI turns up with a mysterious beautiful woman! Is she his latest catch? (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s husband, Sam Mburu, has turned a year older in style, celebrating his special day with close friends, among them Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

Sudi turned up for the lavish birthday party in the company of a mysterious, beautiful woman, leaving many wondering whether she was his latest catch.

Meanwhile, Kihika took to social media and gushed over her husband, describing Mburu as her “better half” as she prayed for more years of good health, happiness and success.

“Wishing my better half a wonderful and blessed birthday.

"May the Lord continue to guide your steps and add you many more years of good health, happiness and continued success,” she wrote.

Below are photos of the birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.