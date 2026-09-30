Mguu Niponye! Watch the dramatic moment a Somali soldier stormed a hospital while armed with an AK-47 rifle and started chasing after staff (VIDEO)


Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Chaotic scenes were witnessed after a Somali soldier stormed a hospital while armed with an AK-47 rifle and started chasing after staff members, forcing them to run for their lives.

While it is not clear what led the soldier to take such drastic action, a video shared online shows medics and other hospital staff running through the corridors as the soldier brandishes the AK-47 rifle.

Watch the video.  

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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