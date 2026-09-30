Kisumu Governor ANYANG NYONG’O’s lesbian daughter, ZAWADI, shares special moments with her 49-year-old mzungu wife - Mheshimiwa has given his children freedom to live their lives





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Zawadi Nyong’o, daughter of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, has shared photos capturing special moments with her wife as they celebrated their marriage.

The couple appears to be living their lives unapologetically, travelling together across the globe as they enjoy married life.

Zawadi previously revealed that they exchanged vows on August 8, 2022, after being together for several years.

Anyang’ Nyong’o, one of Kenya’s most prominent politicians, has always given his children the freedom to live their lives as they wish.

Watch the clip that Zawadi posted on her Instagram account documenting her love life.

Kisumu Governor ANYANG NYONG’O’s lesbian daughter, ZAWADI, shares special moments with her 49-year-old mzungu wife pic.twitter.com/5pHv7bOkfK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.