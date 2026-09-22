Man sold ground-up padlocks disguised as gold in the streets of Nairobi - Takes it to a jewelry seller, only to be informed it’s fake (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - was conned out of an undisclosed amount of money after falling prey to a fraudster in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The conman approached him on the busy streets of Nairobi, claiming he was in possession of “gold” that had been abandoned in a cab by a foreigner.

He sold it to him cheaply, with the victim believing he would make a killing by reselling it.

The victim later visited a jewellery shop hoping to sell the precious metal, only to be informed that he had been defrauded after being sold ground-up padlocks disguised as gold.

This con game has existed for decades, yet people continue to fall victim to it, especially those who are new to the city.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.