Is this a church or a club? VIDEO of congregants pulling club-dance moves at Pastor KANYARI’s church sparks reactions (WATCH?)

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari’s controversial church located along Kangundo Road is once again in the spotlight after congregants were seen pulling club-like dance moves.
The
video, taken during a Sunday service, shows church members, both young and old,
dancing as if they were in a nightclub.
A
section of social media users felt the moves were not appropriate for a church
setting and accused Kanyari of tainting the church’s image by allowing what
they described as crazy stunts in a place of worship.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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