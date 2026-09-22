Is this a church or a club? VIDEO of congregants pulling club-dance moves at Pastor KANYARI’s church sparks reactions (WATCH?)





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari’s controversial church located along Kangundo Road is once again in the spotlight after congregants were seen pulling club-like dance moves.

The video, taken during a Sunday service, shows church members, both young and old, dancing as if they were in a nightclub.

A section of social media users felt the moves were not appropriate for a church setting and accused Kanyari of tainting the church’s image by allowing what they described as crazy stunts in a place of worship.

Watch the video.



