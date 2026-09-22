Man tracks a thief with the help of DCI officers after his high-end phone was stolen at Ibiza Club in Lavington (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A man has shared a video showing the moment he tracked a thief who tried to sell his stolen high-end phone.

The victim claims the phone was stolen at Ibiza Club in Lavington during a night out.

He sought the help of DCI officers to track down the thief, thanks to the phone’s advanced security features.

The suspect was arrested while delivering the stolen phone to a lady and a man at a city restaurant, leading to his arrest alongside his accomplices.

In the video, the suspect is seen being interrogated by DCI officers at a police station after his arrest.

When asked about his age, he claimed that he was 18 years old.

However, the officers were not convinced by his claim and demanded that he produce his ID, which he said he did not have.

Watch the dramatic video.



