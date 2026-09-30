Filled By The Holy Spirit? VIDEO of Reverend MARY LINCOLN behaving strangely during a church service emerges! Hizi Kanisa Zimejaa Sarakasi (WATCH)





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Njogu Wa Njoroge’s ex-wife, controversial Kikuyu gospel singer-turned-Reverend Mary Lincoln, has once again captured the attention of online users after she was caught on camera behaving strangely during a praise and worship session.

She was seen jumping as if she was filled with the Holy Spirit, with some wondering whether the Holy Spirit had indeed visited her or whether she was just pulling stunts to trend.

Mary Lincoln has in the past been linked to embarrassing scandals, including leaked private photos and videos, before she ‘reformed’ and became a full-time preacher.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.