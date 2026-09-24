Luo man cries like a child after wrecking client’s BMW in Kilimani - He had just taken the car from a mechanic’s shop (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - A youthful Luo man was left devastated after wrecking a client’s BMW in an accident in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The man, who is said to have just taken the classic vehicle from a mechanic’s shop, reportedly only intended to drive it around when the accident happened.

A video from the scene shows the man visibly overwhelmed as he broke down beside the wrecked BMW.

He was seen holding his head in distress as he confronted the reality of having damaged someone else’s expensive vehicle.

Police officers were forced to pull him away from the scene as traffic began building up.

Watch the video.

Luo man cries like a child after wrecking client’s BMW in Kilimani pic.twitter.com/LzBggO2R5X — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.