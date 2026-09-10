LADY poses for mirror selfie at a luxurious hotel and accidentally exposes her potbellied MUBABA! Anakaa Francis Atwoli (LOOK)





Thursday, September 10, 2026 - A lady is trending after posting a selfie photo on a social media platform, only for her to accidentally expose her potbellied mubaba.

She had taken the selfie in front of a mirror, but the reflection captured the “mubaba”, sparking hilarious reactions online.

“Small girl ameficha ‘ig God’,” one netizen reacted.

“In this world, either way, cheating must catch up with you. It comes to us fast,” another user wrote.

See the trending photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.