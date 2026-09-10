Blow to Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR as tycoon SULEIMAN SHAHBAL defies RUTO and vows to contest for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2027 elections – “There is no backing down”

Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Mombasa politician and businessman Suleiman Shahbal has formally announced his intention to contest the Mombasa governor seat in the 2027 General Election.
Shahbal, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament at
the East African Legislative Assembly
(EALA), said he remains steadfast in his bid despite recent calls
from President Ruto to abandon politics and focus on entrepreneurship.
Speaking during the opening of the Shahbal‑owned Special
Economic Zone, the businessman declared that nothing would deter him
from seeking the county’s top seat.
“Let me tell you
in no uncertain terms. In 2027, whether they like it or not, there is no
retreat. There is no backing down,” he said.
His remarks came shortly after President William Ruto publicly advised him to focus on
entrepreneurship instead of pursuing elective office.
The President praised Shahbal’s business acumen, describing
him as a rare investor with the capacity and courage to undertake major
projects.
“I told Shaban that I know you want to
run for governor in Mombasa, and I told him I am against it. You are a great
entrepreneur, my brother,” Ruto said.
Shahbal, however, insisted that only divine intervention or
the will of Mombasa residents could stop his candidacy.
“I am still in the race unless two
things happen: Almighty God decides otherwise, or the people of Mombasa say no.
“Change must come. Mombasa is calling
all of us,” he stated.
He also hinted at running as an independent candidate,
citing past frustrations with party nominations.
The 2027 contest will mark Shahbal’s third attempt at the governorship.
He first ran in 2013 on a Wiper ticket and again in 2017 on
a Jubilee ticket, losing both times to former governor Ali Hassan Joho.
In 2022, he sought the ODM ticket but was persuaded to step
down in favour of Abdulswamad Nassir.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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