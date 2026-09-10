Blow to Governor ABDULSWAMAD NASSIR as tycoon SULEIMAN SHAHBAL defies RUTO and vows to contest for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2027 elections – “There is no backing down”







Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Mombasa politician and businessman Suleiman Shahbal has formally announced his intention to contest the Mombasa governor seat in the 2027 General Election.

Shahbal, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), said he remains steadfast in his bid despite recent calls from President Ruto to abandon politics and focus on entrepreneurship.

Speaking during the opening of the Shahbal‑owned Special Economic Zone, the businessman declared that nothing would deter him from seeking the county’s top seat.

“Let me tell you in no uncertain terms. In 2027, whether they like it or not, there is no retreat. There is no backing down,” he said.

His remarks came shortly after President William Ruto publicly advised him to focus on entrepreneurship instead of pursuing elective office.

The President praised Shahbal’s business acumen, describing him as a rare investor with the capacity and courage to undertake major projects.

“I told Shaban that I know you want to run for governor in Mombasa, and I told him I am against it. You are a great entrepreneur, my brother,” Ruto said.

Shahbal, however, insisted that only divine intervention or the will of Mombasa residents could stop his candidacy.

“I am still in the race unless two things happen: Almighty God decides otherwise, or the people of Mombasa say no.

“Change must come. Mombasa is calling all of us,” he stated.

He also hinted at running as an independent candidate, citing past frustrations with party nominations.

The 2027 contest will mark Shahbal’s third attempt at the governorship.

He first ran in 2013 on a Wiper ticket and again in 2017 on a Jubilee ticket, losing both times to former governor Ali Hassan Joho.

In 2022, he sought the ODM ticket but was persuaded to step down in favour of Abdulswamad Nassir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.