Kisumu Slay Queens surprise their friend with wild stunts after welcoming a newborn baby - Transform the maternity ward into a dance floor (VIDEO)





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A group of Kisumu slay queens visited their friend and surprised her in the maternity ward after she welcomed a newborn baby.

The ladies turned the maternity ward into a dance floor and danced around her bed, leaving social media users stunned.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens amused by the unusual celebration.

However, some netizens felt such stunts were unnecessary, especially in a maternity ward.

Watch the video.

Kisumu Slay Queens surprise their friend with wild stunts after welcoming a newborn baby pic.twitter.com/T6HQHgAjzC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.