A video of BOSCO KEBATI’s daughter from his first family saying her father was as good as dead emerges - The video was taken 3 months ago while he was in hospital (WATCH)







Monday, September 21, 2026 - A three-month-old video has emerged of Julie Kebati, a daughter from Bosco Kebati’s first family, saying her dad was good as dead at a time when he was still in hospital.

Speaking at what appeared to be a social event, Julie lamented that her family was deeply disintegrated after her uncles and grandfathers from both sides passed away.

She said that even if she got a man and wanted to introduce him to her family, there were no uncles available to conduct the negotiations.

She further said that her father, who was in hospital at the time, was as good as dead.

“My dad is alive, but he is good as dead,” she said, adding that he was not a present father before almost breaking down in tears as she revealed that she grew up in a dysfunctional family.

Bosco Kebati left his first family about 30 years ago after marrying a second wife.

However, his second wife left him after his health deteriorated, forcing his first wife to take care of him until his death.

Watch the video.



