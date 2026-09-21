Chasing The Bag! Young Kenyan LADY shares a video goofing around with her MUBABA and hides his face





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of her goofing around with her mubaba, a man old enough to be her father.

In the trending video, the lady, who appears to be in her early 20s, is seen pampering the man like a teenage boy despite their visible age gap.

She skillfully concealed his face even as they goofed around, leaving many guessing about his identity.

While the man’s identity remains unclear, some social media users have speculated that he is her mubaba and is funding her lifestyle.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.