A mother accuses a Grade 9 boy of preying on her daughter on her way to the shop! Something fishy appears to be happening here- Watch and be the judge (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A woman was captured on camera confronting a Grade 9 boy and accusing him of preying on her daughter, leading to a public drama.

The mother alleged that she had sent her daughter to the shop when the boy approached her and allegedly attempted to prey on her.

Passersby quickly turned against the boy and threatened to beat him up, even as he desperately defended himself against the allegations.

Something fishy appears to be happening here.

Just watch the video and be the judge.

A mother accuses a Grade 9 boy of preying on her daughter on her way to the shop pic.twitter.com/NK95HgUljg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.