Kikuyu women bury their own as young men sink into alcoholism - Hakuna Vijana Wa Kuchimba Kaburi (Heartbreaking Video)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - A video showing Kikuyu women participating in a burial in Murang’a County has surfaced online, sparking debate over the impact of alcoholism among young people in the Mount Kenya region.

According to the person who shared the video, the women were forced to take up spades and participate in the burial due to a shortage of young men available to perform the final rites.

Traditionally, such duties were largely left to young men, while women, children and the elderly watched from a distance.

However, the video has sparked concerns among social media users, with some linking the apparent change in roles to the growing problem of alcohol abuse among young men in some parts of the region.

Watch the video.

Kikuyu women bury their own as young men sink into alcoholism - Hakuna Vijana Wa Kuchimba Kaburi pic.twitter.com/1RPYRcxfiL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.