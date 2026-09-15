SIUZI! Beautiful and well-grounded Kenyan LADY says she can’t use her curvy body to make money! See NYASH!! (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - A beautiful and well-grounded Kenyan lady has earned praise on social media after declaring that she cannot use her curvy figure to lure men and make money.

According to the pretty lady, most of her friends tell her that she is sleeping on her beauty and should use her looks to make money.

However, she maintains that she was brought up in a morally upright background and would rather make an honest living.

“Siuzi. I can’t do that,” she said, while advising fellow ladies to work hard and earn a living honestly.

Her remarks have sparked reactions online, with many social media users praising her for standing by her principles despite the pressure to use her looks for financial gain.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.