Kikuyu Pastor warns groom against kissing bride during church wedding – “Utakuwa Umekosa Adabu” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 01, 2026 – A video of a Kikuyu pastor stopping a groom from kissing his bride during a church wedding has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.
In the video, the pastor is seen addressing the newlyweds
moments after they exchanged their vows.
“Sasa unataka kufanya nini? Unataka kumhug ama nini? You are
at liberty; she is your wife,” the pastor tells the groom.
The groom appears hesitant as he prepares to embrace his
bride.
However, the pastor makes it clear that while some couples
are allowed to kiss after exchanging their vows, he would only permit the groom
to hug his wife.
“Others kiss the bride, but I will just allow you to hug
her,” the pastor says.
The groom then embraces his bride as the guests cheer and
celebrate the newlyweds.
The light-hearted moment has sparked mixed reactions online,
with social media users sharing different views about the pastor’s decision.
While some netizens suggested that the church may have
strict rules against public displays of affection, others felt the pastor was
being overly strict, arguing that a simple kiss between newlyweds should not be
considered a big deal.
Watch the video.
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