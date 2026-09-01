Kikuyu Pastor warns groom against kissing bride during church wedding – “Utakuwa Umekosa Adabu” (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 01, 2026 – A video of a Kikuyu pastor stopping a groom from kissing his bride during a church wedding has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

In the video, the pastor is seen addressing the newlyweds moments after they exchanged their vows.

“Sasa unataka kufanya nini? Unataka kumhug ama nini? You are at liberty; she is your wife,” the pastor tells the groom.

The groom appears hesitant as he prepares to embrace his bride.

However, the pastor makes it clear that while some couples are allowed to kiss after exchanging their vows, he would only permit the groom to hug his wife.

“Others kiss the bride, but I will just allow you to hug her,” the pastor says.

The groom then embraces his bride as the guests cheer and celebrate the newlyweds.

The light-hearted moment has sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users sharing different views about the pastor’s decision.

While some netizens suggested that the church may have strict rules against public displays of affection, others felt the pastor was being overly strict, arguing that a simple kiss between newlyweds should not be considered a big deal.

Watch the video.



