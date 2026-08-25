KCB Bank Group Chief Risk Officer FAITH BASIYE tormented her junior colleague ROSEMARY KIMWATU both at work and away - Allegedly had an affair with her estranged husband KEVIN MIGWE

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - KCB Bank Group Chief Risk Officer Faith Basiye tormented her junior colleague, Rosemary Kimwatu, the Head of Data Protection, both at work and away, and reportedly had an affair with her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe.

Beyond the workplace bullying, new details have emerged suggesting Basiye meddled in Kimwatu's marriage, wrecking it in the process.

According to a source, the affair with Migwe led to the couple's bitter breakup, with Migwe kicking Kimwatu out of their matrimonial home and forcing her to rent a house in Ngong, where her lifeless body was later discovered.

Migwe is also accused of financially exploiting Kimwatu over the years, leaving her drowning in debt.

“That guy lived off her for 17 years. She built a house on their farm and took out multiple loans for him.

"Now he wants to be a Senator, yet he abused our poor girl for years,” a source revealed.

Below are photos of Faith Basiye, the senior bank executive accused of tormenting Rosemary.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.