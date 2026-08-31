Senior Government official visits the late KCB Data Boss ROSEMARY KIMWATU’s parents’ home and shows her grave - She was buried at night despite a court order (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 31, 2026 - Former Kericho Deputy Governor and ICT board chairperson Lily Ngok visited the parents of the late KCB Bank Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Koech, to condole with them following their daughter’s death.

Taking to her Facebook account, Lily wrote: “I visited the home of the late Rosemary Chemutai Koech at Chepseon to convey my condolences to the family.

“I knew Rosemary on a personal level, and her premature death deeply affected me, especially considering the issues surrounding it.

“Her work ethic, dedication and professionalism were truly admirable.

“She was fully dedicated to her service and had a great impact on those who knew her.

“May the family find peace during this difficult phase.

Rosemary was hurriedly buried at night, despite a court order seeking to stop her interment at the family home in Chepseon, Kericho County.

Her mother, Beatrice Koech, said the family was determined to give their daughter the dignity they believed she deserved and provide a place where her four children could easily visit and mourn her.

The burial on Friday night came hours after the Milimani Commercial Magistrate’s Court issued interim orders stopping the interment without the involvement and consent of Rosemary’s husband, Kevin Migwe Kimwatu.

The dispute had centred on where the 40-year-old KCB Bank Head of Data Protection should be buried, with her husband seeking to have her laid to rest at his ancestral home in Matasia, Ngong, Kajiado County, while her parents wanted her buried at their home in Chepseon.

But speaking during the memorial, Beatrice said the family had chosen to lay Rosemary to rest on their land because they believed it offered her children a place of comfort and connection with their mother.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.