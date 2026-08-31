Senior Government official visits the late KCB Data Boss ROSEMARY KIMWATU’s parents’ home and shows her grave - She was buried at night despite a court order (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 31, 2026 - Former Kericho Deputy Governor and ICT board chairperson Lily Ngok visited the parents of the late KCB Bank Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Koech, to condole with them following their daughter’s death.
Taking to her Facebook account, Lily wrote: “I visited the
home of the late Rosemary Chemutai Koech at Chepseon to convey my condolences
to the family.
“I knew Rosemary on a personal level, and her premature
death deeply affected me, especially considering the issues surrounding it.
“Her work ethic, dedication and professionalism were truly
admirable.
“She was fully dedicated to her service and had a great
impact on those who knew her.
“May the family find peace during this difficult phase.
Rosemary was hurriedly buried at night, despite a court
order seeking to stop her interment at the family home in Chepseon, Kericho
County.
Her mother, Beatrice Koech, said the family was determined
to give their daughter the dignity they believed she deserved and provide a
place where her four children could easily visit and mourn her.
The burial on Friday night came hours after the Milimani
Commercial Magistrate’s Court issued interim orders stopping the interment
without the involvement and consent of Rosemary’s husband, Kevin Migwe Kimwatu.
The dispute had centred on where the 40-year-old KCB Bank
Head of Data Protection should be buried, with her husband seeking to have her
laid to rest at his ancestral home in Matasia, Ngong, Kajiado County, while her
parents wanted her buried at their home in Chepseon.
But speaking during the memorial, Beatrice said the family
had chosen to lay Rosemary to rest on their land because they believed it
offered her children a place of comfort and connection with their mother.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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