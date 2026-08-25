PHOTOs of the Ngong home where KCB Bank senior manager ROSEMARY KIMWATU took her own life - She had rented the secluded house after being kicked out of her matrimonial home

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Friends, family members, and local leaders have been visiting the Ngong home of the late Rosemary Kimwatu, Head of Data Protection at Kenya Commercial Bank, as they come to terms with her death.

Kimwatu’s body was discovered at the rented house in Ngong, where she had been living after reportedly separating from her estranged husband.

The local MCA was among the guests who visited the home to console the family as they come to terms with the loss.

Kimwatu’s death has left her colleagues, friends and family members in shock, with investigations revealing that she was silently battling depression, leading to her death.

See photos of her home.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.