She was his SIDE CHICK - Details emerge on the woman shot 7 times by a GSU officer at a camp in Uasin Gishu during a drinking spree







Monday, August 31, 2026 - Police in Uasin Gishu County are investigating a shooting incident at the GSU Mess Compound in Naiberi that left a 45-year-old woman dead.

According to an OB report filed at Naiberi Police Station, the incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, August 30, 2026, at around 5pm.

The deceased was identified as Doris Murei Nandi, a 45-year-old woman who was reportedly at the GSU Mess Compound when a dispute broke out involving a police constable identified in the report as PC Nathan Kirwa.

The report states that Kirwa was armed with a rifle during the incident and shot Doris, killing her at the scene.

Senior police officers visited the scene following the incident.

Several items were recovered and preserved as part of the investigation.

They included seven spent 9mm cartridges, a Toyota Corolla 110 motor vehicle registration number KAR 371U, and a rifle holster, which the police report states were suspected to be connected to the suspect.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators before Doris's body was removed and taken to Eldoret Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The police report further states that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and remained at large as investigations continued.

Meanwhile, claims have emerged that Doris was allegedly the officer’s side chick and was known as a pastor in the locality.

Below is a screenshot of the OB report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.