Suspects behind Ksh 169,000 Mpesa robbery in Katangi arrested (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - Three suspects linked to a brazen M-Pesa shop robbery in which an attendant was robbed of Sh169, 000 in Katangi, Yatta Sub-County, on May 15, 2026, have been arrested following a meticulously coordinated police operation.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, officers from Katangi moved with speed, intercepting and arresting one of the suspects, Ben Mutuku, at Katangi Shopping Centre.

The dragnet then widened to Yathui in Mwala Sub-County, where two more suspects, Simon Makau and Samuel Mbolu, were cornered and arrested while travelling in a white Toyota Corolla, registration KDU 164G.

Also recovered during the operation was an M-Pesa till phone stolen during the robbery. The device was subsequently positively identified by the M-Pesa attendant.

The three suspects remain in police custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, while the impounded vehicle and recovered phone are being held as exhibits as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.