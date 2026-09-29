CCTV footage captures a man being attacked and robbed by a panga-wielding gang riding on a motorbike at night in Kasarani - Forced to reveal his Mpesa Pin (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A man was accosted by a machete-wielding gang in the Sunton area of Kasarani and robbed of money and other personal items, as locals complain of escalating insecurity in the area.

The victim was walking home at night, unaware that the gang was targeting him.

In the video, the three-man gang is seen accosting the victim, with two suspects brandishing machetes.

They ordered the victim to surrender and ransacked his pockets, looking for valuables.

The gang also ordered the victim to reveal his M-Pesa PIN before transferring the money.

The suspects fled on a motorbike, leaving the victim badly shaken, even as he desperately tried to chase after them.

Locals claim the gang is involved in a spate of armed robberies in the area at night.

Watch the video.



