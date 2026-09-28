Hii Kazi Si Rahisi! A Kenyan LADY who sells MECHI narrates some of the challenges they face! Reveals her encounter with an Indian man (VIDEO)

Monday, September 28, 2026 - A Kenyan lady who sells ‘mechi’ has shared a video narrating some of the challenges they face as they try to make ends meet.
In
the trending video, the lady, who appears to be under the influence of
substances, narrates her encounter with an Indian man who promised to pay her
KSh3,000.
According
to her account, the man reportedly made unusual demands during their private
encounter, leaving her shocked by what he expected from her.
She
also went on to narrate some of her other encounters with clients, sharing
details of the challenges she faces while trying to earn a living.
Watch the video through this Link>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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