Hii Kazi Si Rahisi! A Kenyan LADY who sells MECHI narrates some of the challenges they face! Reveals her encounter with an Indian man (VIDEO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - A Kenyan lady who sells ‘mechi’ has shared a video narrating some of the challenges they face as they try to make ends meet.

In the trending video, the lady, who appears to be under the influence of substances, narrates her encounter with an Indian man who promised to pay her KSh3,000.

According to her account, the man reportedly made unusual demands during their private encounter, leaving her shocked by what he expected from her.

She also went on to narrate some of her other encounters with clients, sharing details of the challenges she faces while trying to earn a living.

Watch the video through this Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.