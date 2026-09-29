Another video of the lady found disoriented in Roysambu at night emerges - See how kind-hearted men rescued her! Was she drugged after a night out?





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Another video has emerged showing the moment Good Samaritans rescued a young lady who was found lying on the ground in Roysambu at night, looking heavily intoxicated and disoriented.

The kind-hearted men were seen in the video waking her up and trying to question her, hoping that she could give them leads to her friends or family members.

However, the lady could barely talk and just stared blankly, raising suspicion that she might have been drugged after a night out.

Social media users have showered praise on the men who ensured her safety after finding her lying on the ground.

Watch the video.

Another video of the lady found disoriented in Roysambu at night emerges - Was she drugged after a night out? pic.twitter.com/UMu0pCxHQ8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.