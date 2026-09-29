Family seeks answers after US-based Kenyan ERIC OTIENO dies in Kitengela police cell days after returning home to visit family (PHOTO)







Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - The family of Eric Otieno, a Kenyan man who had travelled from the United States to visit his loved ones in Kitengela, is seeking answers following his death while in police custody at Kitengela Police Station.

According to accounts from those familiar with the incident, Eric and two of his friends were heading home after attending a party on September 18 when they were stopped and arrested by police officers.

The three were reportedly taken to Kitengela Police Station, where they were detained.

Before being placed in the cells, Eric is said to have sent a text message to his wife informing her that he had been arrested despite not committing any offence.

While in custody, Eric allegedly developed health complications.

Fellow detainees reportedly raised alarm and called on officers to assist him as his condition worsened.

Despite the appeals, concerns have been raised that medical attention was not provided in time.

Eric later died while being held at the station.

A postmortem examination reportedly established that he had underlying medical conditions.

However, questions remain over whether his death could have been prevented had he received timely medical care.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the incident to determine whether there was negligence or misconduct by officers on duty.

Eric leaves behind a wife and two children.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.