HANNINGTON MUTHOKA, KCB employee who chased and stabbed ex-girlfriend three times, leaving knife lodged in her back, convicted of attempted murder (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A Mombasa court has convicted a former KCB Bank employee, Hannington Muthoka, of attempted murder after finding him guilty of stabbing his former girlfriend three times during a violent attack that nearly claimed her life.

Senior Resident Magistrate David O. Odhiambo delivered the verdict on September 28, 2026, concluding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court heard that on September 25, 2023, Muthoka met Elizabeth Shigari Bana, a teacher at Changamwe Secondary School and his former romantic partner, to discuss their relationship.

The pair had initially met when Bana visited the KCB Changamwe branch where Muthoka worked, and they later became involved in a relationship.

According to court proceedings, Bana had ended the relationship and was unwilling to reconcile.

On the day of the attack, the two met at a club in Bamburi, where Muthoka reportedly attempted to persuade her to resume the relationship.

After she declined and requested to be taken home to Mikindani, he allegedly drove her instead to a secluded area in Bahati, Port Reitz.

Prosecutors told the court that Muthoka demanded intimacy, but Bana refused and fled from the vehicle.

He allegedly chased her down and stabbed her three times in the back, leaving a knife blade lodged in her body.

The attack caused severe injuries, including a collapsed left lung after the blade penetrated her chest.

Bana underwent emergency surgery at Aga Khan Hospital, with a clinical officer classifying her injuries as maiming.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo called 10 witnesses, including forensic experts who matched DNA found on the weapon to Bana and bystanders who witnessed the struggle and rushed her to hospital.

In his defence, Muthoka presented WhatsApp messages, M-Pesa records, travel visas and photographs from a Dubai holiday, arguing that they were still in a loving relationship and that the stabbing occurred accidentally during a struggle over a knife.

However, the magistrate dismissed the explanation, citing the severity of the injuries and finding clear evidence of intent to kill.

Muthoka is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12, 2026.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.