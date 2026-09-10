EXPOSED! PHOTO of a cunning man preying on ladies through Tinder and robbing them mercilessly! Victims confess! Shame on you Mwangi





Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Several ladies have come out claiming that they fell victim to the same man accused of targeting women he met through the dating app Tinder.

In a message sent to renowned social media personality Ndungu Nyoro, one of the women, who requested anonymity because her family is active on social media, identified the man as Julius Mwangi Mwathi.

She claimed that she met Mwathi on Tinder in May 2024, where he presented himself as a good man before they started going out and became familiar with each other.

According to the woman, Mwathi later visited her home one Sunday when he appeared tired.

She said she prepared food for him before excusing herself to go to work, leaving him at her house.

However, upon returning home, she discovered her money was missing.

“I gave him food, and I excused myself. I used to work even on Sunday. I left him to rest and went to work,” she wrote.

She claimed that Mwathi took about Sh12,000 in cash, together with other money she had kept at home, before leaving.

The woman described Mwathi as a dangerous thief and claimed that she was among several women who had allegedly fallen victim to him after meeting him on Tinder.

Below are confessions from different women.





Victim 2.

Victim 3





The Kenyan DAILY POST.