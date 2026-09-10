A look at the note that MERCY MAINA left before taking her own life at a luxurious Lavington apartment - What she wrote will break your heart





Thursday, September 10, 2026 - A 32-year-old woman identified as Mercy Maina is reported to have taken her own life at her luxurious apartment in Lavington after battling depression.

Mercy’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition after neighbours and other residents became concerned about her prolonged absence.

She was last seen speaking to residents of the apartment complex before she reportedly retreated to her house.

Her body remained inside the residence unnoticed for several weeks before it was eventually discovered.

Police found a note inside the house that they believe Wachinga wrote.

In the note, Mercy urged her close family members to end the hostility between them, hinting at underlying personal differences within the family

“It’s all vanity anyway. You all gonna die and nothing else will matter,” she wrote in the note.

Below are the full details of the note recovered from her apartment.



