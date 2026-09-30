EXPOSED! FAITH MWENDE’s lavish lifestyle is sponsored by Absa Bank manager - He is cheating on his pregnant wife! Flew her to Diani and lied to the wife he was on a work trip (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Flashy Instagram slay queen Faith Mwende is reportedly dating a manager based at Absa Bank Upperhill branch.

One of Faith’s friends reportedly contacted blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea App, alleging that the manager flew Mwende to Diani to celebrate her birthday.

The manager lied to his wife that he was on a work-related trip.

Mwende always brags to friends about how the manager spoils her.

A sneak peek into Mwende’s Instagram account reveals that she lives a very lavish lifestyle, which the source claims is sponsored by the senior bank executive.

See photos of Mwende’s lavish lifestyle and the expose from one of her close friends.

























































The Kenyan DAILY POST