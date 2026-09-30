Absa Upperhill Bank Manager exposed for cheating on his pregnant wife - Took his side chick to Diani after lying he had travelled for work







Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A manager based at Absa Bank Upperhill branch has been exposed for cheating on his pregnant wife.

According to a source, the manager recently flew his side chick, identified as Faith, to Diani to celebrate her birthday and lied to his wife that he had travelled for work.

The source further claims that the cheating manager removes his wedding ring whenever he is in the company of his side chick.

“The wife has no idea all this is happening behind her back,” the source revealed, adding that the manager is always pampering the side chick.

Check out the expose on the Ongea App.