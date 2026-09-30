Controversial preacher BISHOP BEN KIENGEI reports his former side chick DAMA to the DCI after accusing him of orchestrating Pastor MUTHUNGU’s murder and chewing his wife after death





Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Renowned preacher and former Kameme FM presenter Bishop Ben Kiengei has reportedly lodged a complaint with the DCI after his former side chick, Damaris Dama, founder of Dama Mobile Spares, accused him of orchestrating Pastor Muthungu’s death.

Dama made the shocking allegations on her Facebook page and claimed that Bishop Kiengei was involved in a romantic affair with the late preacher’s wife, Miriam, after his death.

Dama went on to claim that she was in possession of private photos allegedly exchanged between Miriam and Kiengei.

Kiengei has reportedly decided to report the matter to the DCI in what is seen as an attempt to protect his brand and challenge the allegations.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.