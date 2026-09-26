COTU Boss FRANCIS ATWOLI fires back at GACHAGUA for questioning his frequent appearances on Citizen TV's JKL Show.





Saturday, September 26, 2026 – Veteran Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has hit back at the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua over criticism of his appearances on Citizen TV's Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), accusing the former deputy president of using his name to remain politically relevant.

This comes after Gachagua, while addressing Kenyans in Texas on Friday, September 25, questioned why the veteran trade unionist continues to receive airtime on the popular talk show.

"I don't know why JKL keeps on inviting Atwoli. Sometimes these presenters really irritate Kenyans.

“Why would you want to call Atwoli to a studio and give him one hour? What can he tell Gen Zs?

“That is a fellow who should be near a fireplace with his great-grandchildren, telling them stories about ogres," Gachagua said.

Addin: "He should not be anywhere in the national conversation about how to run a country.

“When I find Citizen TV people, I will ask them if it's a case of lacking people to interview."

Responding to the attack, Atwoli accused Gachagua of being obsessed with him and repeatedly mentioning his name to stay in the public spotlight.

"Rigathi Gachagua should stop using my name to remain politically relevant because it appears to me that he has finally understood the reach and influence of myself, Francis Atwoli.

This explains why every time he opens his mouth, it is Atwoli, Atwoli, Atwoli!" he said.

Atwoli dismissed claims that he is a regular guest on television, noting that his recent appearance on JKL was only his second interview with Jeff Koinange in about eight months.

He contrasted that with Gachagua's extensive media engagements, claiming the former deputy president had appeared on numerous television, radio, YouTube and social media platforms during the same period.

"In that same period, Gachagua, in his failed attempt to remain politically relevant, has granted over 200 interviews to every television station, radio station, YouTuber and social media platform that will have him.

“Around the same period, I have done only two, and somehow those two are enough to deny him sleep," Atwoli said.

The veteran unionist concluded with another swipe at the DCP leader's fitness to advise others on leadership matters.

"Finally, as I said on JKL, Gachagua is a man who harbours hate, and anyone who harbours hate cannot be an advisor to anyone. So he can't claim to advise anyone. Shenzi sana!" Atwoli said.

Atwoli, 77, has led COTU since 2001, spanning the administrations of former presidents Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, and now under President William Ruto.

Atwoli is also a vocal proponent of Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.