AIPCA church drama! Wife accused of leaking trending PHOTO of her deacon husband with his side chick - Also accused of cheating on husband! Meets Mpango Wa Kando at Bully’s Hotel in Thika







Monday, September 28, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after an AIPCA deacon’s wife was accused of exposing her husband’s cheating behaviour using pseudo accounts.

The deacon’s wife leaked a photo of him with his side chick, claiming that he had missed church to enjoy a private escapade with the woman.

The wife, identified as Lucy Wanjiku (Shii), has since been called out for exposing her husband.

However, she has also been accused of cheating on him with a mpango wa kando.

According to the claims circulating online, Lucy meets her lover at Bully’s Hotel in Thika.

Below is the photo of the deacon’s side chick, which was leaked by his wife.



