CHRISTINE NAMPEERA, whose leaked club toilet video went viral, turns up at a wedding in a figure-hugging dress that broke necks (WATCH)







Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Controversial Ugandan social media influencer Christine Nampeera left heads turning after turning up at a wedding ceremony rocking a figure-hugging dress.

In the video, Christine is seen joining the newlywed couple in the pulpit, with her outfit and curvy figure stealing the show.

The groom appeared to struggle to keep his eyes off her as she joined the couple.

Christine shot to fame after a private club video featuring her was leaked online.

The video, which showed her having “mechi” with a male reveler in a club toilet, spread rapidly online, turning her into an internet celebrity.

She later leveraged the attention to build her career as a social media influencer.

Watch the video of Christine at the wedding ceremony dressed to impress.

I know all marriages are tested but danm not this quick. pic.twitter.com/sUHc218yEg — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.