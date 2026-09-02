Alleged home wrecker KAREN NYAMU moves crowd with her dance moves as she joins ODM leaders for an empowerment event in Mathare – Shakes “Melons” (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu stole the show at an empowerment event hosted by ODM leaders in Mathare after displaying her dance moves while jamming to the popular Siaka Siaka song by Mejja.

The outspoken Senator, who does not shy away from controversy, was captured on camera shaking her “melons” as she danced to the trendy song.

The crowd cheered her on as she danced, with Nyamu appearing to outshine the other leaders gathered at the event.

Watch the video.



