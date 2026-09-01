SHOCK as it emerges that the late ROSEMARY KIMWATU’s estranged husband, KEVIN MIGWE, used to send her videos having MECHI with women to torment her - Was on a road trip with Side Chicks when she took her own life

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 - An insider has revealed more details about the troubled relationship between the late Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Kimwatu, and her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe.
According
to the source, Kevin sent Rosemary videos of himself having “mechi” with
different women, with the insider claiming that the videos were meant to hurt
and torment her.
The
source further claims that on the day Rosemary died, Kevin video-called her
while he was on a road trip with other women.
The
insider said the incident deeply affected Rosemary, prompting her to take her
own life.
Rosemary’s
body was discovered at her rented house in Ngong, where she had been living
after moving out of her multimillion-shilling matrimonial home.
She had reportedly moved out of the home, which she had built, following a fallout with her husband.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
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