DRAMA as a drunk SIDE CHICK fights a married man in public - Didn’t want him to go back to his wife after spending the weekend together (VIDEO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a fight erupted between a drunk side chick and a married man.

Reports indicate that the man had spent the weekend with the side chick in a lodging, having fun, and when he wanted to go back to his family, she turned violent.

In the video, the lady is seen attacking the man, who appeared calm at first, before they started exchanging kicks and blows.

The woman insisted that if he wanted to go back to his family, they had to go together.

Some men were seen intervening in a desperate attempt to quell the fight between the two as the dramatic scene unfolded.

Watch the video below.



