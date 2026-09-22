



Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A 21-year-old lady has set tongues wagging after sharing a video of her goofing around with her 62-year-old husband, despite their huge age gap.

In the video, the youthful lady is seen pampering the older man like a teenage boy as they display their love on social media.

Many were amused by the couple’s chemistry despite the lady being young enough to be her husband’s granddaughter.

Social media users also noted that the man does not appear wealthy and wondered how he managed to win the lady’s heart.

Watch the video.

The absence of a father leaves a silent blueprint that people spend years unlearning in adulthood



You can easily tell that she grew up without a father pic.twitter.com/8yWxHmkawR — proffesor (@Josephkuria0000) September 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.