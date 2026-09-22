Former president UHURU KENYATTA claims RAILA ODINGA won 2022 election - “We Know How Things Went Down”







Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election, reigniting debate over the closely contested polls.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 22, Uhuru said his administration and political allies had done everything possible to support Raila’s presidential bid and maintained that the votes cast were sufficient, in his view, to make him the rightful winner.

“We did everything we could to help Raila Odinga become President of Kenya, and he was given the votes. Even today, I know that Baba won that election,” Uhuru said.

He added: “We know how things went down and we don’t want that to happen again.”

According to official IEBC results, William Ruto was declared the winner with 7,176,141 votes (50.49%), against Raila’s 6,942,930 (48.85%).

The Supreme Court subsequently unanimously upheld the presidential election results after petitions challenging Ruto’s victory.

Uhuru and Raila became political allies following their 2018 Handshake, which ended years of rivalry.

They later worked together on the Building Bridges Initiative before Uhuru backed Raila in the 2022 presidential race.

The remarks come shortly after President William Ruto intensified his criticism of Uhuru, accusing the retired president of sponsoring opposition leaders and political activities aimed at undermining his administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

During his Nyanza tour last week, Ruto claimed Uhuru was using other politicians to challenge his government and questioned whether the former president could now defeat him after failing to do so while in office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.