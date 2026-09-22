Former president UHURU KENYATTA claims RAILA ODINGA won 2022 election - “We Know How Things Went Down”

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the 2022 presidential election, reigniting debate over the closely contested polls.
Speaking on Tuesday, September 22, Uhuru said his
administration and political allies had done everything possible to support
Raila’s presidential bid and maintained that the votes cast were sufficient, in
his view, to make him the rightful winner.
“We did everything we could to help Raila Odinga become
President of Kenya, and he was given the votes. Even today, I know that Baba
won that election,” Uhuru said.
He added: “We know how things went down and we don’t want
that to happen again.”
According to official IEBC results, William Ruto was
declared the winner with 7,176,141 votes (50.49%), against Raila’s 6,942,930
(48.85%).
The Supreme Court
subsequently unanimously upheld the presidential election results after
petitions challenging Ruto’s victory.
Uhuru and Raila became political allies following their 2018
Handshake, which ended years of rivalry.
They later worked together on the Building Bridges
Initiative before Uhuru backed Raila in the 2022 presidential race.
The remarks come shortly after President William Ruto
intensified his criticism of Uhuru, accusing the retired president of
sponsoring opposition leaders and political activities aimed at undermining his
administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.
During his Nyanza tour last week, Ruto claimed Uhuru was
using other politicians to challenge his government and questioned whether the
former president could now defeat him after failing to do so while in office.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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