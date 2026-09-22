A content creator busted secretly recording a video at Githurai 45, where LADIES parade themselves in public and sell MECHI to passersby





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - An aspiring content creator went to an infamous street in Githurai 45, where ladies parade themselves near dingy clubs and lodgings, targeting men looking for paid encounters.

However, it was not a lucky day for him after he was caught red-handed by bouncers as he made his way into Airport Zone Club, one of the popular clubs in the neighbourhood where ladies offer paid encounters for as low as KSh 200.

He was roughed up, and his recording equipment was confiscated.

The dramatic confrontation was captured on camera, with the bouncers seen confronting the content creator over the recording.

Watch the video of the dramatic confrontation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.