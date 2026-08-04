Woman’s church outfit and dancing styles spark reactions - Huyu Ni Kama Alikua Amezoea Streets (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A video of a woman dancing during a church service has sparked a buzz online, with many social media users weighing in on her choice of outfit and dance moves.

In the video, the young woman is seen joining fellow congregants in song and dance during an energetic church service.

However, her choice of attire and lively dance style have left social media abuzz, with some netizens claiming her moves were more suited for a nightclub than a place of worship.

Watch the video.

Huyu Ni Kama Alikua Amezoea Streets pic.twitter.com/kuSqqPXUVu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.