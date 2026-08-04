73-year-old city preacher JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A introduces his little kids to his congregants - Mzee Bado Anazalisha! Money is Good (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church introduced his two young sons to his congregants during a church service.
In
the video, the boys are seen walking to the pulpit before their father hands
them a microphone.
They
confidently introduced themselves as their father stood beside them, seemingly
amused by their confidence.
The
73-year-old preacher fathered the children with his second wife, who is half
his age.
Ng’ang’a
remarried after his first wife succumbed to cancer.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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