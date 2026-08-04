73-year-old city preacher JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A introduces his little kids to his congregants - Mzee Bado Anazalisha! Money is Good (VIDEO)


Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church introduced his two young sons to his congregants during a church service.

In the video, the boys are seen walking to the pulpit before their father hands them a microphone.

They confidently introduced themselves as their father stood beside them, seemingly amused by their confidence.

The 73-year-old preacher fathered the children with his second wife, who is half his age.

Ng’ang’a remarried after his first wife succumbed to cancer.

Watch the video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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