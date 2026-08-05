Why Nairobi Senator and presidential aspirant EDWIN SIFUNA wants police allowed to vote during elections.





Thursday, August 06, 2026 - Nairobi Senator and presidential aspirant Edwin Sifuna has called for urgent measures to guarantee police and other security officers deployed during elections can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Addressing the Senate on Wednesday, August 5, Sifuna sought a statement from the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights and Foreign Relations on the plight of officers who miss out on voting because they are stationed away from their registered polling stations.

He stressed that Article 38 of the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan citizen the right to vote by secret ballot, yet thousands of officers are effectively disenfranchised during polls.

Sifuna argued that advances in electoral technology and existing voting arrangements for Kenyans abroad prove that mechanisms can be developed to allow serving officers to cast ballots without disrupting security operations.

He asked the committee to outline legal, policy and administrative steps being pursued by the State Law Office in collaboration with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He also demanded assurances that any system would protect ballot secrecy and shield officers from intimidation or influence by their command structures.

The senator further pressed for clarity on logistical support, including transport and time off duty, to ensure officers can vote while maintaining election security.

He insisted that no Kenyan should be denied participation in democracy because of national service responsibilities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.