ALLAN MWENDA, the owner of the BMW that crashed onto a footbridge on Mbagathi Way after a drinking spree, laid to rest - He was only 38 and held a senior position at a Government parastatal (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - Allan Mwenda, the owner of the ill-fated BMW that crashed into a footbridge along Mbagathi Way before bursting into flames following a drinking spree, has been laid to rest.

The emotional burial was attended by family members, friends, colleagues, and several politicians who gathered to pay their final respects.

Until his untimely death, Allan served as a Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.

He died at the age of 38 and is survived by his wife and three children.

His passing has left family, friends, and colleagues mourning the loss of a man many described as dedicated to both his family and career.





Below are photos from the emotional burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.