“Lord, Help Us Remember When We First Met” — ESTHER MUSILA reflects on her love journey with husband GUARDIAN ANGEL.





Thursday, August 06, 2026 - Social media personality Esther Musila has warmed hearts online after sharing a touching prayer celebrating her marriage to gospel singer Peter Omwaka, better known as Guardian Angel.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, August 6, 2026, Musila shared a moving reflection, asking God to help her and her husband always remember the love that first brought them together.

She prayed for kindness, humility, and forgiveness to remain central in their relationship, values she believes will keep their bond strong.

“Lord, help us to remember when we first met and the strong love that grew between us.

“Help us love in practical ways so that nothing can divide us,”

“May our words be kind and our thoughts gracious. May we remain humble enough to ask for forgiveness and wise enough to freely love. Amen.”

Musila and Guardian Angel first met in 2020 and tied the knot on January 4, 2022, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Their union, marked by a notable age difference, has often drawn online scrutiny, but the couple has remained steadfast, celebrating five years of marriage filled with joy and resilience.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.