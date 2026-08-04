One of the motorbike-riding thugs lynched in Utawala after snatching a phone has left behind a very beautiful expectant girlfriend - Alikua Anapenda Yellow Yellow (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - One of the suspects who was lynched by an angry mob in Utawala Estate after snatching a mobile phone has left behind a beautiful expectant girlfriend.

A look at his TikTok page shows him posing for photos with the lady, proudly cradling her baby bump, with the couple appearing happy together before tragedy struck.

However, their joy was cut short after the 23-year-old suspect was cornered by irate members of the public following a failed robbery and lynched.

Below are photos of his girlfriend.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.