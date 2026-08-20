Water CS, ERIC MUGAA, embarrasses Governor GLADYS WANGA and senior county engineers while inspecting a project - Lectures them over incompetence (VIDEO)

Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa embarrassed Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and senior county engineers during a joint inspection of the Oyugis Water Supply Project in Homa Bay County, lecturing them on incompetence.
Mugaa, who was in the county for the launch of the Oyugis and Kendu Bay Last Mile Connectivity initiative, did not hold back as he condemned the facility’s operational state, publicly declaring it dead.
The inspection brought together national and county
government officials to assess progress under the Intergovernmental
Coordination Framework for water service delivery.
But what was meant to be a routine oversight quickly turned
into a tense lecture on incompetence.
The no-nonsense CS zeroed in on critical failures in the
water treatment process, noting that the plant's sand filters were so clogged they could no longer clean the water.
He noted that the sand had not been replaced since the
facility was first commissioned, a situation he described as completely
unacceptable.
“This is clogged. It can't filter anything, ” Mugaa said,
directing his remarks squarely at the engineers present.
He added that water was being filtered at one stage
only to become recontaminated further down the system, rendering the entire
treatment process ineffective.
His sharp criticism left the Governor and her
technical team visibly uncomfortable, as he made it clear that such negligence
would not be tolerated.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
Is this also marginalization by Mrima? These Nyanza people plus their Northeastern and coast counterparts should be sent to jail because they are just; looting and lying to their electorate.ReplyDelete