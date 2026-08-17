A Range Rover written off after grisly accident along Riverside Drive - The driver was speeding and bullying other motorists before the crash (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A Range Rover worth millions of shillings was written off following a grisly accident along Riverside Drive.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was speeding recklessly and bullying other motorists shortly before the crash.

The vehicle reportedly lost control before being involved in the accident, leaving it extensively damaged.

Photos shared on social media show the Range Rover badly wrecked, highlighting the severity of the impact.

Sadly, two people died in the accident.























The Kenyan DAILY POST.