Lucky to be Alive! VIDEO captures the moment a motorbike rider was nearly crushed by a speeding truck after a highway accident





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - A dramatic video has captured the terrifying moment a young motorbike rider narrowly escaped death after being involved in an accident along a busy highway.

The dashcam footage shows the rider speeding along the highway before he suddenly loses control of the motorcycle and falls onto the tarmac.

The impact sends him several metres across the road and into the path of oncoming traffic.

A long-distance truck is seen approaching moments later, coming dangerously close to the rider as he lies on the road.

Fortunately, the truck narrowly misses him, allowing the rider to escape what could have been a fatal incident.

Watch the video.



